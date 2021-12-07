Insider Selling: ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) Insider Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO) insider Stuart Green sold 1,500,000 shares of ZOO Digital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £1,845,000 ($2,446,625.12).

Shares of ZOO Digital Group stock opened at GBX 123.50 ($1.64) on Tuesday. ZOO Digital Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60.20 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 154 ($2.04). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The company has a market capitalization of £108.25 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localization and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers subtitling, dubbing, scripting, subtitling for commercials, and closed captioning services, as well as localization of artwork and metadata, and editing of compliance; digital packaging and asset management services; and distributes TV and movie contents.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.