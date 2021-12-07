Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $71.58 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,633,301. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

