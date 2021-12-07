Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Brennan bought 10,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after buying an additional 1,261,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 92.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 861,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.