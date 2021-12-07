Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $52.57. 91,683,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,791,338. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

