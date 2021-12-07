Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

