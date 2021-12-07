Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $40.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $40.00 price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 24.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $216.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. Intel has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

