Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.