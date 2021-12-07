Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.29.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company.
In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.10.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
