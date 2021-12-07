Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) rose 12.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $113.52 and last traded at $113.52. Approximately 5,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,477,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.76.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 304,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

