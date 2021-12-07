Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,167.87

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,167.87 ($28.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,193 ($29.08). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,185 ($28.97), with a volume of 268,231 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.97) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,173.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,167.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($28.10) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.25 ($49,877.01). Also, insider Rosemary Leith acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($31.19) per share, for a total transaction of £4,704 ($6,237.90). Insiders have purchased 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,622 over the last 90 days.

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

