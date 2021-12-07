Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) to Issue GBX 18.70 Dividend

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Intermediate Capital Group stock opened at GBX 2,232.99 ($29.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,578 ($20.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,493 ($33.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,167.87. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICP. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.97) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 200 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £4,704 ($6,237.90). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($28.10) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,877.01). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,622.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

