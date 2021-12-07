International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $120.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

