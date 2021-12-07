International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

