Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16,677.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.05. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $970,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

