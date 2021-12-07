Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Primo Water worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

PRMW opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -131.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

