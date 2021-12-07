Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Skillz by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 19,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $249,956.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise bought 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,969,207.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

