Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Perpetua Resources worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,488,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

PPTA stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

