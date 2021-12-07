Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 259.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 515,874 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

