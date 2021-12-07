Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1,519.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

AFT stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.