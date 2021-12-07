Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,388 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $169,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.