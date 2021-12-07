Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Entegris (ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/2/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $163.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $128.00 to $151.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

10/27/2021 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

10/26/2021 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $131.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $145.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.77 and a 52-week high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $2,231,073.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,917,502. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

