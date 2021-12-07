Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. "

11/30/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/28/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

10/28/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

10/12/2021 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

