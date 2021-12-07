Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

ISBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

