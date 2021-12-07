Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IOCJY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Iochpe-Maxion in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iochpe-Maxion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS IOCJY opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $365.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Iochpe-Maxion has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in automotive business. The company involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components, and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment is the production and sale a wide range of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

