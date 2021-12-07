iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Decreased by Lake Point Wealth Management

Lake Point Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG remained flat at $$114.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 62,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,186. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.