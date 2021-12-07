iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,257.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,908,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767,491 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $108,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.24. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.