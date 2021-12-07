iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

