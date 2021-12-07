iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Western Financial Corporation’s 3rd Largest Position

Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 1,437,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after buying an additional 731,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.18. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.