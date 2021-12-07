iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:ECNS)

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63,650% compared to the average daily volume of 8 call options.

NYSEARCA:ECNS opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

