iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

