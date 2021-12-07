iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.02 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

