iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Increased by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

IWM stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.54. 782,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,891,979. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

