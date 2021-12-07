iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $288.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $268.79 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

