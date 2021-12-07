iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 348,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,940,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $9.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $470.03. The company had a trading volume of 341,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

