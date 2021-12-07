iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 497,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,710 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

