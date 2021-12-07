Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITMR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Itamar Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.37.

ITMR opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market cap of $494.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.73. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $30.78.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth about $13,057,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth about $11,522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the third quarter worth about $9,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Itamar Medical by 301,119.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 301,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Itamar Medical by 56.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 211,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

