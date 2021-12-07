Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Trading Down 3.8%

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.35. Approximately 8,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,112,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.06.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

