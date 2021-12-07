Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 612,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,957,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.61. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

