Janney Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

