Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Amundi acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,671 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after acquiring an additional 904,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,880,000 after acquiring an additional 318,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.07. 7,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

