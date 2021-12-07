JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.