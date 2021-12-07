Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

SFM stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

