Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€14.60” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.60 ($16.40) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.34) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.09) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.84 ($14.43).

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €9.78 ($10.99) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.32. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €6.81 ($7.65) and a twelve month high of €13.49 ($15.16). The company has a market cap of $975.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

