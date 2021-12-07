JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $10.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.46 million and a P/E ratio of 4.51. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 3.23%. JOANN’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in JOANN by 3,059.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

