JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Trading Up 0.7%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) was up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.82 and last traded at $46.82. Approximately 13,705 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.51.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 665.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,825,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,519 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $811,000.

