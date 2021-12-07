JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €164.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WCH. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($213.48) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($210.11) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($142.70) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €162.82 ($182.94).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €138.15 ($155.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €93.82 ($105.42) and a 52-week high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €157.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.83.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

