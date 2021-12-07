JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.00.

DocuSign stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.07 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

