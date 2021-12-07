JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to 270.00

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,350.00 to 270.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of JDSPY opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

JD Sports Fashion shares are set to split on Wednesday, December 8th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, December 8th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

