JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 93,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,562,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,534,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,684,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

