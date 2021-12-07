JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $670.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $665.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $702.72.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $601.62 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.96 and its 200-day moving average is $633.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,099,865. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

