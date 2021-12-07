JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fortis (TSE:FTS) Target Price to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortis to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.00.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at C$57.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.38. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.97 and a 52-week high of C$59.25. The firm has a market cap of C$27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

